BJP MLA drives off with O2 cylinders amidst crisis in UP

Barabanki (UP), April 29 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Sharad Awasthi is among those who use their power to get favours while the common man battles for life.

According to reports, the MLA's vehicle (UP 41 AE 0111), on Wednesday, drove into the Sarang Oxygen plant in Safedabad kotwali circle in Barabanki and a short while later, drove out packed with refilled oxygen cylinders.