BJP MLA Ketan Inamdar resigns from Savli assembly seat in Vadodara

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Jan 22 (ANI): Member of Legislative Assembly from Savli constituency, Ketan Inamdar, belonging to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tendered his resignation on Wednesday.

He has resigned from the legislative post citing the lack of development in his area and accusing the ministers and high officials of ignoring his constituency.



In 2018, Inamdar along with few other BJP MLAs had come out in public, expressing their resentment against the BJP government in the state

Besides Inamdar, Madhu Srivastava from Waghodia constituency, and Yogesh Patel from Manjalpur had claimed that several state ministers and the bureaucrats were not paying heed to them and are showing a "callous attitude" to public representatives. (ANI)

