BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao slams state budget, says it will put additional burden on people in Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 18 (ANI): Telangana's Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Raghunandan Rao on Thursday slammed the state budget that was recently rolled by Finance Minister T Harish Rao in the state assembly and claimed that this budget will put additional burden on the public in Telangana.



Speaking to ANI, Rao said: "Despite having a debt of crores of rupees, the state government would continue to mount the debt of the state government to implement this budget, thereby adding a monetary burden on the public," said BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao.

Today, Minister of Finance for Telangana State, T Harish Rao, released the budget of the state for the year 2021-2022. Reacting to the budget, BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao said that the budget is limited to paper form only and nothing was implemented.

Speaking to ANI, BJP MLA said that even in the earlier budget sessions, crores of rupees had been declared for the development of the state that was just limited to papers. "The budget that the state government presented will only be limited to papers. Even in the last year's, budget, lakhs of crores of rupees have been declared. But, how much of that budget has been used for the development of the state?"

Speaking about the unemployment allowance announced for the unemployed youth in the state, Raghunandan Rao questioned how the government can spend some Rs 5,000 crores for the unemployment allowance in the budget when the KCR government has claimed that they don't have money to give salaries.

"Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has allotted some Rs 5,000 crores for the Unemployment Allowance in the State Budget. But KCR had also said that they don't have money in the state to give salaries." He further said that without having money, how can the state announce a budget of more than Rs 2 lakh crores.

Raghunandan further claimed that the state is already in a debt of Rs 4 lakh crores. He questioned how will the state government get money to implement the budget. "To implement this budget, KCR is likely to take more money in the form of debt and this would only increase the burden on the people of this state," he said. (ANI)

