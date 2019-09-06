BJP MLA Raja Singh slams KCR for getting photo, party logo carved in Laskshmi Narasimha temple

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): BJP MLA Raja Singh on Friday objected to the carvings of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's party, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS)'s symbols in the Lakshmi Narasimha temple in Yadadari.

"KCR's picture are being carved on pillars in Yadadri Temple which is the biggest and historic temple in Telangana. KCR projecting himself as God, if the carvings are not removed, then the people of Telangana know how to remove the Chief Minister," Raja Singh's tweet read.



The Goshamahal MLA, in another tweet, also shared photos from the Lakshmi Narasimha Temple in which emblems of the state government, photo of KCR and other including the party symbol of TRS can clearly be seen carved on the pillars.

"If it will not be removed, we will make this an issue and agitate. The government can't advertise itself inside a temple by carving its initiatives and CM's pictures on the pillars. It is being built with the public money and not from CM KCR's pocket," Singh further alleged in a video shared on the social media platform.

"I will be visiting Yadagirigutta temple tomorrow by 11:30 am," he added. (ANI)

