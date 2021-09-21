BJP MLA says Christian missionaries got his mother converted, demands action

Bengaluru, Sep 21 (IANS) Former Minister and BJP MLA Goolihatti Shekar has demanded action against Christian missionaries operating in the Hosadurga Assembly constituency for allegedly carrying out rampant religious conversions. He further said Christian missionaries have even got his mother converted to Christianity.

Speaking on the floor of the state Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, he said, "Christian missionaries are indulging in rampant religious conversions in Hosadurga constituency. They have got as many as 18 to 20,000 people converted to Christianity from the Hindu religion. The Christian missionaries have converted my mother and she has been told not to wear 'kumkum' (Vermillion) on forehead.

"The ring tone of my mother's cell phone has also been changed to Christian prayers. We are finding it difficult to perform 'puja' (worship) at home. It has been very difficult for us. If we try to tell her anything she says that she will end her life," Goolihatti Shekar said.

He further explained that the Christian Missionaries operating in the region called his mother for prayers telling that she would feel better and got her trapped. Now, she does not like the photos of Hindu gods at home and even things kept in the worship room for 'puja', he said.

The Christian missionaries are even managing to lodge false atrocity cases and rape cases on those who questioned them through those converted from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes. The government should take action in this regard, he urged.

Taking objection to the use of the word 'Church' while talking about conversions, senior Congress leader K.J. George said it is not fair to generalise and accuse all churches for the mistake of few. Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri supported K.J. George and asked Goolihatti Shekar not to generalise the allegations.

Responding to the charges, the Home Minister Araga Jnanendra explained that luring people for religious conversions is a punishable offence. The religious conversions are happening through a well established network in the state and across the country. The state government will initiate legal action regarding the issue, he added.

The state government will also study the law enactments regarding religious conversions of other states to deal with the menace effectively, he stated.

--IANS

mka/dpb