BJP MLA seeks release of 3 fishermen from Pak Army custody

Banda (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 15 (IANS) BJP MLA Brijesh Kumar Prajapati has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking the early and safe release of three fisherman from Banda, who have been arrested by the Pakistan Army and are languishing in jail.

Prajapati said, "Three men of my Assembly constituency, Tindwari, who had gone fishing in the sea in Porbandar in Gujarat, have been arrested recently by the Pakistani Army. The family members of all three fishermen are in pain and shock. On humanitarian grounds, I have written to the Prime Minister and home minister, seeking their early release."