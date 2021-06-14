BJP MLA Selvam files nomination for Puducherry Speaker's post

He handed over his nomination papers to the Assembly Secretary R. Mounissamy in presence of Puducherry Chief Minister, N. Rangasamy and BJP legislative party leader A. Namassivayam.

Puducherry, June 14 (IANS) First-term legislator of the BJP, Embalam R. Selvam has filed nomination for the post of Puducherry Assembly Speaker from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). He is the MLA from Manaveli assembly constituency and is the party-state general secretary.

BJP state president V. Swaminathan, BJP legislators, and independent MLAs were present during the submission of nomination papers.

Opposition parties -- DMK and the Congress are unlikely to field a candidate against Selvam. The last date for filing of nomination is Tuesday, June 15.

If the opposition does not field a candidate, Embalam R. Selvam will be declared elected unopposed by the Pro-tem Speaker, K. Lakshminarayanan. The Puducherry assembly has been convened on June 16 and if Selvam is elected unopposed, the Pro-tem Speaker will make the announcement in the assembly.

It may be noted that on the basis of the agreement within the NDA, the Puducherry cabinet will have six ministers with 4 from the All India NR Congress of the Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and 2 ministers from the BJP. The Speaker will be from the BJP while the Deputy Speaker will be an AINRC representative.

The DMK had charged that the BJP with its strength of 6 MLAs in the assembly had nominated 3 more legislators under the Government of India quota and had roped in one independent MLA to take over the Chief Ministership from the AINRC. However, both the BJP and AINRC had pooh-poohed the allegation and charged the DMK of creating unnecessary controversies.

