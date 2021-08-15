BJP MLA's car attacked in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Umesh Malik, the MLA from Budhana assembly segment, was attending an event in Sisauli village on Saturday, mud and black paint was thrown at his car.

Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh), Aug 15 (IANS) A BJP MLA's car was attacked in Muzaffarnagar, allegedly by people protesting against the farm laws.

The car's windscreens were also smashed.

Malik has alleged that supporters of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait were behind the incident.

A police case has been filed. The police spokesman said the incident took place when the MLA reached the village for a programme. The MLA was rescued by policemen on the spot.

After the incident, BJP supporters gathered at the local police station, demanding action against those responsible.

Union Minister Sanjeev Baliyan also reached the police station after the incident.

Naresh Tikait, the elder brother of Rakesh Tikait, has expressed surprise at the attack and refuted allegations that his people were involved.

Meanwhile, videos of the incident have been widely shared on social media. In one of them, the MLA is seen saying that the attackers were affiliated to the Rakesh TIkait's Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU).

Farmers have been protesting against the farm laws since last year saying the reforms will hurt their incomes and promote a corporate takeover of the agricultural market.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi borders, demanding the laws be repealed and have rejected any other solution such as putting the laws on hold.

