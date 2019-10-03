BJP MLAs express happiness after attending 36-hour long special UP assembly session

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Scores of BJP MLAs on Thursday expressed happiness over attending the 36-hour-long special Uttar Pradesh Assembly session on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

In this special assembly session, the discussions were held on the development goals of the state.

Speaking to ANI, MLA from Maholi in Sitapur district, Shashank Trivedi said, "We are thankful to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for giving this opportunity. A group of three MLAs were made and each group is sitting for three hours each. We did not face any problem as this was for the development of the people and for the country."Echoing the similar sentiments, another MLA from Sitapur, Gyan Tiwari said that their main focus is to uplift the poor and farmers in the society, adding that they are making all efforts to achieve the development goals."This was the first time in history that the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Session was held for the longest time. We are not tired as our focus is only to develop the state and do good for poor and farmers. Both Modi ji and Yogi ji are working for 18 hours a day. We all very proud of them," Tiwari said.Another MLA from Bachhrawan, Ram Naresh Rawat told ANI, "There was absolutely no problem. I am grateful that I have got this opportunity. Modi ji is the second Gandhi, who has taken birth in India."Notably, prominent opposition parties from the states including Samajwadi Party (SP) among others have decided to boycott the special session citing it as BJP's attempt to make great leaders a part of its heritage. (ANI)