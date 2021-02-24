BJP MLC moves censure motion against Rahul Gandhi over his 'MP in north' remark

Patna (Bihar) [India], February 24 (ANI): Bihar MLC Sanjay Mayukh on Wednesday moved a censure motion in the state Assembly against Wayanad lawmaker Rahul Gandhi over his "MP in north" remark, stating that he has 'hurt sentiments of Bihar's people.'



"It is a question on North India and by extension on Bihar. Congress' national leader making a division-evoking statement has hurt sentiments of Bihar's people and hence, I have moved a censure motion in Assembly. Many members supported the motion," Mayukh told ANI.

The BJP leader further said that the censure motion received support and all the members termed the remark made by Gandhi as "shameful".

The censure motion is being moved to express a strong opinion of disapproval that could be debated by the assembly and adopted by a majority vote.

Several others, including Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, BJP president JP Nadda and Union Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur have also hit out at the Wayanad MP for his statements and have accused him of creating a 'north-south' divide.

BJP president JP Nadda accused Gandhi of "spewing venom against the North".

Earlier on Tuesday, Gandhi had said in Thiruvananthapuram that Kerala was a 'refreshing experience' for him after 15 years as an MP in the north.

"For the first 15 years, I was an MP in the north. I had gotten used to a different type of politics. For me, coming to Kerala was very refreshing as suddenly I found that people are interested in issues and not just superficially but going into detail on issues," the Congress leader had said. (ANI)



