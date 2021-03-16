BJP MLC says Vikas Dubey's kin being harassed, seeks CM's help

Lucknow, March 16 (IANS) A BJP legislator has written a letter to chief minister Yogi Adityanath, accusing the UP police of harassing and torturing the family of slain gangster Vikas Dubey.

BJP MLC Umesh Dwiwedi, who is also the president of the All India Brahminothan Mahasabha, has said that Deep Prakash Dubey , brother of Vikas Dubey, and his wife Anjali Dubey , were being implicated in false cases by the police.