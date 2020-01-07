BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri calls Owaisi a clown and broker of Muslim votes

New Delhi [India], Jan 7 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Nizamabad, Arvind Dharmapuri called AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi a 'clown' and also said that he is a "broker of Muslim votes".

Dharmapuri had earlier said that he will hang Owaisi by crane and shave his beard and send it to Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao.



When asked about the same, he told ANI, "You (Asaduddin Owaisi) look like a clown so you will be hung upside down. Clowns do this in circuses. You are a broker of Muslim votes. Earlier Congress used to pay you more for your brokerage, now TRS pays more."

Earlier, the BJP MP had said, "Asaduddin Owaisi, I warn you that I will hang you upside down by a crane and shave your beard. I will give promotion to your beard by sticking it to the Chief Minister KCR."

"Asaduddin should remember that Nizamabad belongs to BJP. Nine years ago his brother Akbaruddin was stabbed several times and shot by a well-known person known to them. Your brother is still availing treatment for those injuries even after nine years," said Kumar. (ANI)

