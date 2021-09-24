BJP MP asks L-G to hold meet on water-logging in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) Perturbed by the problem of water- logging in north-west Delhi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Hans Raj Hans has written to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, requesting him to convene a meeting of the civic authorities, including the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

"North-west Delhi is my constituency. Your kind attention is invited to severe civic problem of water-logging in my Assembly constituency, especially in Kirari, Mundka and Bawana Vidhan Sabhas," said the BJP MP in the letter to Baijal on September 22.

Hans wrote that the people are suffering a lot due to the non-cooperative behaviour of officials of the flood and irrigation department, DJB, Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the MCD etc.

Recently, three deaths have been reported from north-east Delhi due to heavy rain and many houses have been damaged and people's lives endangered. Big potholes have emerged on the roads causing traffic disruptions and accidents.

The BJP MP wrote that despite several attempts by him to reach out to the departments concerned, no Delhi government bodies have shown any interest in resolving the matter.

During September, Delhi has recorded the most rainfall with monsoon breaking the record of more than 121 years on September 11. The national capital witnessed severe water-logging and long traffic jams. Delhi's Indira Gandhi airport was also inundated, delaying many flights.

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted more rain in Delhi-NCR for a week as the southwest monsoon bids farewell to India for a year.

