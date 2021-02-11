BJP MP gives zero hour notice in RS demanding inclusion of 'Gondi' in Eighth Schedule of Constitution

New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament (MP) Sampatiya Uikey gave a zero hour notice in the Rajya Sabha and demanded inclusion of 'Gondi' language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.



During zero hour, parliamentarians can raise issues of urgent public importance. Members usually give expression to their feelings around noon after the Question Hour. This time has been termed as 'Zero Hour'.

The Eighth Schedule of the Constitution currently consists of 22 official languages of India- Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Bodo, Santhali, Maithili and Dogri. (ANI)