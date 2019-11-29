BJP MP gives Zero hour notice in RS over arbitrary increase in fee by pvt. schools

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Fri, Nov 29, 2019 10:41 hrs

BJP MP MP Shiv Pratap Shukla (file pic)

New Delhi (India), Nov 29 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MP Shiv Pratap Shukla on Friday gave Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'arbitrary increase in fee by private schools'.
Zero Hour refers to the time immediately following the Question Hour in both the Houses of Parliament. During this hour, parliamentarians can raise matters of great importance without the mandatory ten-day advance notice.


The winter session of Parliament commenced on November 18 and will continue till December 13. It also marks the 250th session of the Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

