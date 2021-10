BJP MP inaugurates mobile tower in Demjok village of eastern Ladakh

Demchok (Ladakh) [India], October 25 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on Sunday inaugurated Reliance Jio Mobile Tower in Demjok village in eastern Ladakh.



The mobile network tower was set up under Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF).

"Inaugurated Reliance Jio Mobile Tower installed at Demjok under USOF and dedicated 4G internet to the border village, Army, ITBP in eastern Ladakh," the BJP MP tweeted.

Namgyal is on a three days border tour.

On Sunday, he attended ITBP RaisingDay at Demjok Border Out Post in Eastern Ladakh. He also offered prayers at Tsagala Pass near Rizang La between Tsaga and Chushul villages of LAC border in Eastern Ladakh. (ANI)