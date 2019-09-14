BJP MP Jual Oram appointed Chairperson of Defence Committee, Rahul Gandhi named as member

New Delhi [India], Sept 14 (ANI): BJP MP from Sundargarh, Jual Oram is appointed as the chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Defence, the Lok Sabha secretariat said in a bulletin on Friday.

Congress MPs including Rahul Gandhi, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and RJD lawmaker Prem Chand Gupta were appointed as committee members.

BJP MPs Jugal Kishore Sharma Ajay Bhatt, Ashok Bajpai were also appointed as the members of this committee.TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay has been appointed as Chairperson of Committee on Food, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution in which MC Mary Kom & Bhagwant Mann were also named as members.BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab is appointed as Chairperson of Committee on Labour. The committee has BJP MP Varun Gandhi as one of the members.BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri will be heading the Committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas and Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel will also be a member of this committee.BJP's Radha Mohan Singh has been appointed as Chairperson of Committee on Railways in which National Conference MP Farooq Abdullah and BJP's Pragya Singh Thakur are named as members.BJP MP Jagdambika Pal will be chairing the Committee on Urban Development. BJP MP from East Delhi, Gautam Gambhir, party MPs Hema Malini and MJ Akbar have been appointed as members of this committee.BJP lawmaker Sanjay Jaiswal has been appointed as Chairperson of Committee on Water Resources with parliamentarians Prajwal Revanna and Nusrat Jahan, among others being named as members.DMK's Kanimozhi has been appointed as Chairperson of Committee on Chemicals and Fertilisers.Shiv Sena's Prataprao Jadhav was appointed as the Chairperson of Committee on Rural Development and BJP's Rakesh Singh was appointed as the Chairperson of Committee on Coal & Steel.In the freshly reconstituted committees, BJP's Rama Devi is appointed as the Chairperson of Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment in which BJP MPs Maneka Gandhi, Hans Raj Hans and NCP MP Supriya Sule were appointed as members.BJP PC Gaddigoudar will be heading Committee on Agriculture and its members will include BJP MP Ram Kripal Yadav, BSP MP Afzal Ansari and SP MP Mulayam Singh Yadav as members of the committee. (ANI)