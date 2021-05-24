BJP MP Locket Chatterjee surrenders security provided by the Centre

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 24 (ANI): At a time when violence has grown, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee on Sunday gave up the security cover provided by the Centre saying that if she could not protect her party cadres, she should not be protected by security personnel.



Chatterjee wrote an email informing the Central government about her decision.

"People of West Bengal are facing so much violence and the women are very much insecure at this point. As a representative of the common people I am unable to secure my citizen, so I want to withdraw my security cover provided by your team and at the same time thank you for the service," Chatterjee wrote in the email.

Chatterjee is MP from West Bengal's Hoogly constituency.

Earlier this month, BJP had alleged that nine of its party workers had been killed in the post-poll violence. However, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has refuted the allegations.

On May 7, a four-member team deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs had visited the Diamond Harbour area of West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district to assess the ground situation.

Several incidents of violence have been reported at various places after the declaration of the Assembly poll results on May 2. (ANI)

