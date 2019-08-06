BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi transits from politician to thriller writer

'The New Delhi Conspiracy', by two-term New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi with Krishna Kumar, "has an unusual storyline, full of intrigue and adventure, that shifts from Hong Kong to Delhi in a hair-raising plot, which also brings into its orbit the undercurrents of Delhi's political landscape... it also attempts to lay bare the deep divides and ideologies that are influencing the course of the nation's political trajectory", its publisher, Harper Collins, said.

"This is my first foray into writing fiction and I'm very excited about it. Fiction is a format that reaches a much wider readership, and with my busy work schedule, a collaboration was the natural direction to take for the book. I'm happy that with Krishna as my co-author, it has truly shaped up the way that I wanted it to. I'm excited, and a little restive, to see how it is received by the reader. I'm keenly waiting for their feedback," Lekhi said.

Writing fiction in a collaborative form, where narration and style both need to be seamless, was a challenge, and it's hoped we've pulled it off well, co-author Krishna Kumar, who works with the Lok Sabha secretariat, said. 'The New Delhi Conspiracy' is "a thriller with a difference - alongside an edge-of-the-seat plot, it reveals the undercurrents of politics today in Lutyens' Delhi in a way few books have done, and shows how important it is to bridge that divide of suspicion and mistrust", Krishan Chopra, Publisher at HarperCollins India, said.