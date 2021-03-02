  1. Sify.com
BJP MP Nand Singh Chauhan passes away

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Tue, Mar 2nd, 2021, 10:18:42hrs
BJP MP Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan (Pic Source: Lok Sabha)

New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa, Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan passed away at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Monday night.

He had tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment at the hospital.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan condoled the demise of Member of Parliament and said that BJP has lost an ideal worker, a skilled organizer and a dedicated leader.
"Nandu Bhaiya, the popular public leader, left all of us. BJP has lost an ideal worker, a skilled organiser and dedicated leader. It is a personal loss for me," he tweeted.

Chauhan also planted a sapling in the memory of late BJP MP at Smart City Park in Shyamala Hills in Madhya Pradesh today. (ANI)

