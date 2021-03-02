BJP MP Nandkumar passes away, PM expresses grief (Ld)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nandkumar Singh Chauhan passed away on Tuesday morning. He was 69. The Madhya Pradesh BJP MP had tested positive for the Covid-19 on January 11 and was under treatment at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram since last month. He breathed his early on Tuesday.

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed grief over the demise of Lok Sabha MP from Khandwa Nandkumar Singh Chauhan, saying the leader will be remembered for his contribution to Parliamentary proceedings and many efforts in strengthening the BJP.

The leader is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters. His last rites will be performed at his ancestral place Shahpur in Burhanpur district on Wednesday.

Extending his condolences over the BJP leader's demise, the Prime Minister took to Twitter and said: "Saddened by the demise of Lok Sabha MP from Khandwa Shri Nandkumar Singh Chauhan Ji".

"He will be remembered for his contributions to Parliamentary proceedings, organisational skills and efforts to strengthen the BJP across Madhya Pradesh. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti," Modi said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also expressed sorrow over the MP's death.

"Nandu Bhaiya (as he was popularly known) gave his best to the party as the state BJP president. His mortal remains will reach his ancestral village today. I offer my tributes to him," Chouhan tweeted.

Chauhan represented the Khandwa seat in the Lok Sabha since 1996, barring a five-year period of 2009-14 when he lost to Congress' Arun Subash Chandra Yadav.

He was also the BJP state president of Madhya Pradesh till April 18, 2018, before being replaced by Jabalpur MP Rakesh Singh.

