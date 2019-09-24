  1. Sify.com
  4. BJP MP Narayanaswamy denied entry to temple over caste welcomed with garlands

Last Updated: Tue, Sep 24, 2019 20:54 hrs

BJP MP Narayanaswamy (in pink shirt) during the event on Monday. Photo/ANI

Chitradurga (Karnataka) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): A week after he was denied entry into a village temple in Tumakuru because he is a Dalit, BJP MP Narayanaswamy on Monday was welcomed by villagers with garlands.
Narayanaswamy was also felicitated at a programme here which was also attended by priests and community leaders.


On September 16, the BJP MP was denied entry since he is a Dalit, according to eyewitnesses.
"We have traditions. There is a history of incidents. So people said he should not be allowed," a local resident Nagaraj had said.
Narayanaswamy, who represents Chitradurga Lok Sabha constituency, had gone to see the problems of the village for development works. He went there with a plan for road construction work and to set up a clean drinking water plant. (ANI)

