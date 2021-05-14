BJP MP Parvesh Verma provides 100 oxygen concentrators for his constituency

"100 oxygen concentrators are now available for the needy Covid patients in home isolation in my constituency. Minimum two concentrators will be available in each municipal ward in my Lok Sabha constituency," Verma said. Covid patients in home isolation who require oxygen support can contact volunteers and they will provide the concentrators after medical advice by doctors.

New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party Lok Sabha member from West Delhi, Parvesh Verma on Friday started providing oxygen concentrators to patients in his parliamentary constituency. Verma's organization 'Rashtriya Swabhiman' has arranged 100 oxygen concentrators.

Verma has constituted 50 teams for proper distribution of the oxygen concentrators. "Now, patients in home isolation do not have to worry about oxygen, we will provide a concentrator to meet the requirement," Verma said.

BJP National Vice President and Delhi in-charge Baijayant Jay Panda launched the distribution of the oxygen concentrators.

"Oxygen crisis in Delhi was mainly due to mismanagement by the Arvind Kejriwal government. As per population ratio, Delhi got the maximum O2 supply compared to any other state of the country but the state administration did not have tankers to lift it," Panda said.

He added that ever since the outbreak of the pandemic the BJP workers have been working tirelessly to help the needy.

Referring to BJP ruled Assam Panda said, "Eight oxygen plants have been installed by the Union government in Assam without any difficulty. In Delhi only one such plant could be installed due to politics by the Kejriwal government."

In the past few days, Verma and his organization 'Rashtriya Swabhiman' have set up Covid Care Centres in Kakrola, Sagarpur, Dwarka, Tilak Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Nawada and Najafgarh apart from providing medicines, equipment and PPE kits in his constituency.

