BJP MP promises development work for achieving 100% vax

New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) In an attempt to speed up Covid vaccination process in his constituency, a BJP MP has promised additional development of Rs 20 lakh as an incentive to the first village for achieving 100 per cent vaccination target.

In a letter to the District Magistrate of Agra, Chahar wrote, "Development work of Rs 20 lakh will be done as agreed by the residents of the village which will become first one to achieve 100 per cent vaccination."

As per Agra district administration, there are 233 active cases on Wednesday. City has reported a total 25,731 cases and 435 fatalities till Wednesday, with a case positivity rate of 2.54 per cent and case fatality rate of 1.69 per cent.

"I have decided to carry out additional development work in the first village of my Lok Sabha constituency, which achieves complete vaccination, with an amount of Rs 20 lakh. It is a privilege to participate in the free-vaccination campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

Chahar, also National President of BJP's Kisan Morcha, believes that development incentive will speed up the vaccination process in his constituency and also reduce the vaccine hesitancy among people.

"100 per cent vaccination in a village or country can be only achieved through community participation. Wish that to receive an incentive of additional development work on becoming first village to achieve 100 per cent vaccinations, will encourage people to take the vaccine shots," Chahar appealed to residents of his constituency to achieve 100 per cent vaccination at war footing.

"By vaccinating everyone, we will defeat Coronavirus. Vaccines are safe and made available free of cost by Prime Minister Modiji. People must come forward to take the vaccine," he said.

