BJP MP Ranjeeta Koli faints during attack on car in Bharatpur

Around five-six unknown persons attacked Koli's car with stones and iron bars when she was on her way to a health facility in Bharatpur district at around 11.30 p.m. on Thursday.

Jaipur, May 28 (IANS) Bharatpur MP Ranjeeta Koli's car was attacked in Dharsoni village of Bharatpur district by unidentified miscreants during her visit to a community health facility.

The attackers came in a car, stopped Koli's car and pelted stones at it and smashed the windows of the car she was travelling in with iron rods. Koli fainted during the attack and was rushed to a district hospital and discharged later on.

Ranjeeta Koli in her tweet posted the picture of the car with smashed glass.

The tweet further said, "Tonight, after inspecting the RBM Hospital in Bharatpur, the convoy of Bharatpur MP Smt. Ranjita Koli, which was going to inspect CHC in Vair, was attacked by armed miscreants near Dharsoni village.

"The attack was so frightening that the MP became unconscious. Police was contacted but it took 45 minutes for the police to reach the scene, on the other hand @BHARATPUR_DM did not take the call even after continuous phone calls to him," said her another tweet.

Koli a day back was informed by the health officer in Nadbai that Covid testing has been reduced in the district by the state government to show limited Covid numbers. He was suspended with immediate effects and next came the attack on Koli.

Rajasthan BJP President Satish Poonia condemned the attack on Koli and attacked the Congress-led Rajasthan government, saying the state has become a capital of crimes under the rule of Ashok Gehlot.

"On one hand, a hungry pregnant woman is raped in Jaipur, and now the MP is attacked on state's street. You have lost the right to stay in power," he added.

