BJP MP Saroj Pandey tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to AIIMS

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): BJP MP from Chhattisgarh's Durg, Saroj Pandey, on Tuesday informed that she has been tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted to AIIMS, Delhi.



Taking to Twitter, she informed about her coronavirus report and urged the people who have come in contact with her to get tested.

"My reports for COVID-19 have come positive today. In consultation with the doctors, I have been admitted to the AIIMS, Delhi. All the people who have come in contact with me in the last few days please get tested," Pandey tweeted.

Meanwhile, India reported over 1.61 lakh new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

With the country reporting 1,61,736 new COVID-19 cases, the total number of cases has gone up to 1,36,89,453. In the last 24 hours, 879 COVID-related deaths were reported in the country. This takes the COVID death toll to 1,71,058.

The active number of cases stands at 12,64,698. In the last 24 hours, 97,168 people have recovered from the disease. With this, the total recoveries reached 1,22,53,697. (ANI)

