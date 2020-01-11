BJP MP seeks CBI probe into West Bengal's Kumarganj rape-murder case

South Dinajpur (West Bengal) [India], Jan 11 (ANI): BJP leader Locket Chatterjee on Saturday said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should look into the case of Kumarganj rape and murder of a minor.

Earlier today Chatterjee went to meet the family members of the victim in South Dinajpur and alleged that the kin have been 'picked up' by the police after the BJP leader was unable to find them at their residence.

"The victim's parents and brother have been picked up by the police. Their phones have been switched off. If they come to us, the truth will come out. We demand a CBI inquiry in the case," said Chatterjee."The Chief Minister is trying to put this case under the carpet. If the rapists are not hanged to death, we will launch an agitation," said the BJP Mahila Morcha president.BJP workers including Chatterjee staged a protest at Kumarganj police station, earlier today."The Chief Minister is trying to give compensation and shut this case. If the accused are not hanged to death, we will stage a protest. We will raise this matter in Parliament as well," she added.The incident occurred at Safanagar on January 5.Earlier on Friday, the leaders and workers of BJP took out a protest rally in Kolkata here against the "rising crime against women" and "worsening law and order situation" in the state. (ANI)