BJP MP seeks deferment of Panchayat polls in UP

Lucknow, April 14 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Mohanlalganj, Kaushal Kishore, has asked the state election commission (SEC) to defer the Panchayat elections by a month, in view of the pandemic.

The first phase of polling for the Panchayat election is due on Thursday.

Kaushal Kishore tweeted that instead of conducting elections, saving lives of people should be of prime concern. He said that thousands are in the grip of disease.