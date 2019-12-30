BJP MP slams UP Police, blames its 'negative approach'

Lucknow, Dec 30 (IANS) Kaushal Kishore, BJP MP from Mohanlalganj in Lucknow, has said that UP police's negative approach is responsible for the "uncontrolled crime" in the state.

The BJP MP's remark on Twitter comes days after a fish seller and a property dealer were killed in his constituency which lies on the outskirts of Lucknow.

"Due to the negative approach of the police, crime has gone uncontrolled in Lucknow. Murder and loot are continuing unabated," he said in a tweet.

Kaushal Kishore, while talking to reporters later, said, "If the working of the police is based on extortion, then the fear of police will automatically disappear. They do not even listen to public representatives. This is tarnishing the image of the state government."

This is not the first time that the MP has trained his guns on the police. In a tweet on December 17, the MP had stated that "most of the SHOs in Sitapur district are working as per their whims and fancies, which is causing problems to the common people. These people (SHOs) have signed a contract to bring a bad name to the government." He further said that criminals have become emboldened. "I have also lodged some complaints with the police, but no action was taken. You can imagine what happens to common people," he said. amita/prs