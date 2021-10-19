BJP MP wants more central forces deployment for West Bengal bypolls

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 19 (ANI): Emphasising the need for free and fair polling in the upcoming by-elections, BJP MP Arjun Singh on Tuesday urged Chief Election Officer of the state to allot more security personnel for bypolls in four constituencies, which is scheduled to be held on October 30.



In the letter, Arjun Singh said, "As you are aware the spate of post-poll violence, which started from the day of counting after the General Election still continues. The High court also took cognizance of the situation and ordered a CBI probe in the case."

He also mentioned that the "TMC goons" attacked the party candidates - Joy Saha from Khardah and Ashok Mandal from Dinhata - while they were doing door-to-door campaign in their respective constituencies.

Requesting to deploy more security personnel in the constituencies, Singh wrote, "In this context, we repeat our request made earlier for immediate allotment of Central Security cover for our candidates as we have no reliance on the West Bengal Police."

The MP requested the CEO to deploy 30 companies of CAPF per constituency to ensure free and fair polls on October 30. (ANI)

