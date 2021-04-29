BJP MP writes to U'khand CM demanding financial aid to kin of journalists who died of COVID-19

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 29 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ajay Bhatt has written to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat requesting financial aid for families of journalists who died due to COVID-19.



In the letter, Bhatt has asked if a ruling could be passed wherein financial aid could be given -- under the COVID-19 Act, besides the Chief Minister Relief Fund and the Journalist Welfare Committee -- to the families of journalists who have succumbed due to the coronavirus infection.

There are currently 43,032 active COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand, including 6,054 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. As many as 108 deaths and 3,485 recoveries were also reported in the state, taking the state's death toll to 2,714. The total case tally stands at 1,68,616. (ANI)

