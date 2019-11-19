BJP MPs briefed on RCEP, Modi's foreign tours

New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign tours and staying out of The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) dominated BJP's Parliamentary Party Meeting on Tuesday.

The meeting which was chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah was briefed by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar who told the attending Members of Parliament of the 'achievements' of the Prime Minister's foreign tours.

Recently PM Modi was in Thailand where he addressed the Indian diaspora and before that he addressed a massive crowd in the United States, which was attended by US President Donald Trump as well.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is said to have briefed the MPs on why India chose to stay out of the the RCEP. It is a proposed free trade agreement in the Asia-Pacific region. The BJP Parliamentary Party meeting was attended by top ministers, BJP President Amit Shah, BJP working President J P Nadda among others. abn/skp/