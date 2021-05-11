BJP MPs open 9 Covid care centres in Delhi

Lok Sabha MPs Parvesh Verma and Ramesh Bidhuri have started the facilities having more than 500 beds in their respective constituencies.

New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) As part of the 'Sewa Hi Sangathan' campaign, two BJP MPs from the national capital have opened more than half-a-dozen Covid care centres across the city.

Verma has opened six Covid care centres in his constituency, and promises to open at least one in each Assembly constituency in the west Delhi area.

Verma has started facilities with 380 beds across his constituency with 200 beds at Ashok Nagar, 100 beds at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) College, 25 beds at Tilak Nagar, 20 beds each at Kakrolla and Sagarpur, and 15 beds at Hari Nagar.

The latest Covid centre opened by Verma in Ashok Nagar in association with his organisation Rashtriya Swabhiman (RS), Radha Swami Satsang Beas (RSSB) and the local district administration has 200 beds with oxygen facility.

"Each bed is equipped with oxygen concentrators and adequate arrangements have been made for doctors, nurses, medicines and other necessary items. The patients will also be provided free meals thrice a day," Verma said.

South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri, in association with the Shiv Asra Trust (SAT), has started three Covid centres where 125 beds are available in Tughlaqabad Village, Sangam Vihar and Mahipalpur Village.

The Tughlaqabad Village has a 50-bed facility, Sangam Vihar has a 25-bed facility and a 50-bed facility has been set up at a South Delhi Municipal Corporation school in Mahipalpur Village.

Doctors, nurses, sanitation workers are available round the clock at the Covid centres besides oxygen concentrators and medicine. The facilities started by Bidhuri are named "Modi Covid Care Centres".

"At all these centres, patients with oxygen level between 86 and 94 will be given free treatment. Food is being arranged by the Mata Jhandewali Mandir trust," Bidhuri said.

