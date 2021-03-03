BJP MP's son shot at in Lucknow, hospitalised

Lucknow, March 3 (IANS) Ayush Kishore (30), son of BJP MP Kaushal Kishore, was shot at by bike borne assailants in Mandiaon area in Lucknow, in the wee hours of Wednesday.

He has been admitted to the Trauma centre and is not yet in a condition to give a statement.

According to ADCP North, Prachi Singh, Aayush was returning home around 2.45 am on Wednesday when the miscreants opened fire at him.