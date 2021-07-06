BJP mulling action against leaders not toeing party line in Rajasthan

A party insider in the state unit said that it has been found that some senior leaders were involved in anti-party activities during by-polls earlier this year and no action has been taken on their role due to the second wave of the pandemic. "It was found that leaders were involved in anti-party activities. The state leadership also believed that it was done at the behest of senior leaders. In the recent meeting of Poonia with Nadda and Singh, it has been decided to take strict action against those involved in anti-party activities to send a strong message among cadres that indiscipline will not be tolerated in the party," a party insider said.

It is learnt that the infighting was the main agenda of discussion between the recent meeting of Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia's last week visit to the national capital. Poonia met BJP chief J.P. Nadda and national general secretary and state unit in-charge, Arun Singh.

Another leader explained that in the by-polls held earlier and local bodies polls, state leadership found that many BJP leaders indulged in anti-parties activities or worked against party candidates. "A state disciplinary committee has identified some people involved in the anti-party activities," he said.

Sources said that leaders identified are former MPs, MLAs and any action against them needs an approval of the central leadership. "No action against these leaders has encouraged some others. To apprise the central leadership about the involvement of some senior leaders in anti-party activities, Poonia ji met them. As per your knowledge, Central leadership has taken strong objection and said action should be taken against all those involved in anti-party activities," a party leader aware of the development said.

It is learnt that the BJP leadership has asked the state unit to initiate action against all those involved in anti-party activities. Poonia's visit to New Delhi was seen as a crucial development after a 22-year-old letter written by him went viral amidst the infighting in the state.

In the letter written in 1999 to the then party president and current Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria, as the state president of the Yuva Morcha, Poonia had expressed displeasure over not getting the assembly ticket despite assurances from top leaders like Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, Harishankar Bhabhra, Lalit Kishor Chaturvedi and had resigned from the post.

Party insiders claimed that the letter was shared by Vasundhara Raje's camp after a show cause notice was issued to former minister Rohitashav Sharma, who is considered close to Raje.

During his visit to New Delhi, Poonia had told IANS that he met senior party leaders and union ministers during his visit. "I was not called by the Central leadership. I came to Delhi to discuss organisational issues with the party leadership. I briefed them about the political situation in the state," Rajasthan BJP Chief had said.

--IANS

ssb/skp/