BJP names 13 more candidates for Bengal polls

The BJP has fielded Debabrata Mazhi from Chowrangee after Shikha Mitra, wife of former West Bengal Congress Chief Somen Mitra, refused to join the saffron party. On March 18, the BJP named Shikha Mitra as party candidate from Chowrangee.

The party named economist Ashok Lahiri from the Balurghat seat. Lahiri was first given ticket from Alipurduar but later on replaced by Suman Kanjilal.

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) The BJP on Tuesday announced 13 more candidates for West Bengal Assembly polls.

The BJP has fielded Subha Pradhan from Kalimpong; Neeraj Tamang Zimba from Darjeeling; Bishnu Prasad Sharma from Kurseong. Polling will be held in the fifth phase on April 17 on these three north Bengal hill seats.

The saffron party gave tickets to Subhash Singha from Karandighi; Amit Kumar Kundu from Itahar; Biswajit Das from Bagda; Ashok Kritonia from Bangaon Uttar; Subrata Thakur from Gaighata assembly seats where polling will be held in sixth phase on April 22.

Lieutenant General Subrata Saha has got BJP ticket from Rashbehari. Subrata Moitra has been fielded from Baharampur, and Shivaji Singha Roy from Kashipur-Belgachhia.

Elections for the 294-seat West Bengal Assembly polls will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.

