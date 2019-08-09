BJP names heads for Assembly battles in 3 states

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar will oversee election affairs in Delhi, Rajya Sabha MP Bhupender Yadav in Maharashtra and Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in Haryana, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary Arun Singh said in three separate statements.

BJP President Amit Shah appointed Javdekar in charge in Delhi with Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Nityanand Rai as deputies, one of the statements said.

BJP's National Vice President Shyam Jaju will continue to oversee the party's Delhi unit affairs while Tarun Chugh will remain the co-in-charge.

For Haryana, Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Bhupendra Singh has been appointed the co-in-charge to assist Tomar. National General Secretary Anil Jain will continue to be in charge of BJP's Haryana unit, the notification said. In Maharashtra, Yadav will have Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and BJP leader from Karnataka Laxman Savadi as co-in-charges. Saroj Pandey will continue to be in charge of the Maharashtra unit, the notification added. The assembly battles in Haryana and Maharashtra may take place later this year, while Delhi may go to the polls early next year.