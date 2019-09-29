BJP names rookie to take on Bhuria in Jhabua bypoll

The by-election in Jhabua has been necessitated by the resignation of MLA G. S. Damor after he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Ratlam-Jhabua parliamentary seat. The Congress announced its choice five days ago.

Top party leaders including Chief Minister Kamal Nath are likely to converge in Jhabua on Monday when Kantilal Bhuria files his nomination papers.

The party, however, faces trouble from within with another aspirant Xavier Meda expressing reservations over Bhuria's choice.

There are indications that Meda might be placated with promise for some lucrative post in the government. He might propose Kantilal Bhuria's name, said sources in the party. Bhanu (36), Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Jhabua district president is entering the electoral fray for the first time while Kantilal (68) has been around for nearly four decades contesting the reserved seat for tribals. "We have decided to field Bhanu Bhuria for Jhabua assembly by-polls," the state BJP spokesman Rajnish Agrawal said on Sunday. The young Bhuria's selection has, however, led to the resignation of another leader Kalyan Damor from the party. Kalyan Damor felt slighted at not being considered for the contest. The party also considered the name of former MLA Shantilal Bilwal. But there was resistance from within the district unit. The choice therefore fell on non-controversial candidate Bhanu Bhuria. The result of Jhabua by-polls will be announced on October 24.