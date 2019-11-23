BJP-NCP govt will take Maharashtra to newer heights: JP Nadda

New Delhi (India), Nov 23 (ANI): Newly formed BJP-NCP government in Maharashtra will take the state to "newer heights", Bharatiya Janata Party working president JP Nadda on Saturday said while congratulating Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar for becoming Maharashtra Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, respectively.

"I Congratulate @Dev_Fadnavis Ji and @AjitPawarSpeaks Ji on taking oath as the CM and Deputy CM of Maharashtra respectively. I am sure that under the guidance of Hon PM @narendramodi Ji, BJP-NCP Gov will take Maharashtra to newer heights," Nadda tweeted."It is a sign of a mature democracy," he said later in Ahmedabad.In what can be termed as a big jolt to the efforts by Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP to forge an alliance to form government in Maharashtra, NCP Ajit Pawar took oath as Deputy Chief Minister while Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as Chief Minister for the second consecutive term on Saturday.The BJP, which emerged as the single largest party, could not stake claim to form a government as its ally Shiv Sena remained firm on rotating the Chief Minister's post and equal sharing of Cabinet berths.Shiv Sena parted its ways with BJP to explore ways to form a government. It, however, failed to prove the support of the required number of MLAs in the time given by state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.The Governor had then invited NCP, the third-largest party, to prove its ability to form the government failing which President's Rule was imposed in the state.The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44. (ANI)