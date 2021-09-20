BJP not to field candidate for Rajya Sabha bypoll for West Bengal

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 20 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will not field any candidate for Rajya Sabha bypoll for West Bengal, said Leader of Opposition in state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Monday.



"BJP will not nominate any candidate for Rajyasabha bypoll due in West Bengal. The outcome is predetermined. Our focus is to make sure unelected CM to be unelected once again. Jai Ma Kali," tweeted Adhikari.

Notably, Trinamool Congress (TMC) last week nominated Sushmita Dev, who joined the party recently, as the party nominee for the Rajya Sabha bypoll from West Bengal.

The Election Commission had earlier this month announced bypolls for six Rajya Sabha seats across five states. These seats fell vacant due to the resignation or death of the sitting MP. It also announced biennial election for one seat from Puducherry.

Meanwhile, BJP on Saturday named Union Minister Sarbananada Sonowal and Minister of State (MoS) L Murugan as its candidates for upcoming by-polls to Rajya Sabha from Assam and Madhya Pradesh respectively.

Voting for all seats is scheduled for October 4. The six Rajya Sabha seats include two in Tamil Nadu and one seat each in West Bengal, Maharashtra, Assam and Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

