BJP observers Dharmenda Pradhan, Kishen Reddy reach K'taka

They were accompanied by BJP's national General Secretary, and former Karnataka minister, C.T. Ravi.

Bengaluru, July 27 (IANS) Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Kishen Reddy, named as observers by BJP high command at the legislature party meeting in Bengaluru on Tuesday to elect the B.S. Yediyurappa's successor as Karnataka Chief Minister, have reached the state.

Top state party leaders including former Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan, former ministers Bhyrathi Basavaraj, S.T. Somashekar, R. Ashok and others welcomed the observers at the the KempeGowda International Airport.

Pradhan and Reddy proceeded directly to the party headquarters from the airport.

After holding a discussion with state in-charge Arun Singh and state unit President Nalin Kumar Kateel, they will head straight towards the private hotel where the legislature party meeting is scheduled to be held at 7 p.m..

They are also likely to meet Yediyurappa and discuss the issue of selection of a new Chief Minister. Sources said that the observers will also take Yediurappa's suggestion on the new cabinet before the legislature party meeting.

Meanwhile, Arun Singh, who reached the party headquarters in Bengaluru earlier, reiterated that the new leader will be elected in the legislature party meeting chaired by the Central observers.

