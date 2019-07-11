BJP offered money and ministerial berth to our MLAs: Congress Goa in-charge

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 11 (ANI): Congress Goa In-charge A Chellakumar said that BJP had offered money and ministerial birth to the Congress MLAs who left the party.

"Some of the MLAs who have left called me and told that BJP has approached them, so and so person came to their house, gave this much offer and ministerial berth. The BJP has started poaching of MLAs right after forming the government," said A Chellakumar.



In a major political development on Wednesday, the Congress party which is grappling for survival in Karnataka suffered yet another blow after 10 of its MLAs in Goa joined the BJP, taking its strength from 17 to 27 in the Legislative Assembly.

With ten MLAs changing the sides, the strength of Congress on the floor of the House has reduced to mere five.

These MLAs include -- Kavlekar, Isidore Fernandes, Francis Silveira, Filipe Neri Rodrigues, Jennifer, Atanasio Monserrate, Antonio Fernandes, Nilakanth Halarnkar, Clafacio Dias and Wilfred D'Sa. (ANI)

