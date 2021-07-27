BJP offering MLAs money to bring down Jharkhand govt, like MP, Karnataka, says Subodh Kant Sahai

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], July 27 (ANI): Days after the Ranchi police arrested three people over the alleged plot to topple the Jharkhand Government, Congress leader Subodh Kant Sahai on Monday claimed that it is an attempt by the BJP to bring the government by offering money to MLA's like they did in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh.



"The BJP brought down Karnataka government by offering hundreds of crores, Madhya Pradesh government was brought down," alleged Sahai while talking to ANI.

"We are probing the matter. MLAs have not denied their involvement in the offer by BJP," said Sahai.

"It was not acceptable for BJP top leadership to lose Jharkhand. Thrice they attempted to offer money to our MLAs. It's true that they don't offer small amounts, but crores of money. Are all Reserve Bank of India notes with them?," he further alleged.

Recently, Congress MLA Naman Bixal Kongari, in relation to the toppling of the Jharkhand Government, claimed that he was offered a ministerial berth, crores of rupees and added that he turned down the offer and informed the Chief Minister.

Eralier, Ranchi police arrested three people on the complaint filed by Bermo MLA Kumar Jaimangal at the Kotwali police station on July 22 expressing suspicion over destabilising the Hemant-Soren led government in Jharkhand. (ANI)

