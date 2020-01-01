BJP office to have India maps depicting new status of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], Jan 1 (ANI): With the political map of India having changed after bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories, old maps of the country are set to be replaced by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at its headquarters.

Sources said that with the government having released the maps of Union Territories (UTs) of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and the map of India with these changes, the party would soon replace maps of India displayed in the rooms of its office bearers.



Once the process is completed at the party's central office here, a similar move is also expected in all state BJP headquarters.

The parliament had in August adopted a resolution for the Abrogation of Article 370 passed a bill for bifurcation of the state into two union territories. The two union territories came into existence on October 31.

The abrogation of Artictle 370 and the complete integration of Jammu and Kashmir had been an ideological demand of BJP. The abrogation of Article 370 was also a manifesto promise of the party in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The map of India are displayed prominently in the office of senior party leaders.

"Many are given charge of the state polls and have full maps of the country on the walls of their rooms. As the new map has been notified, I have asked for the new maps which clearly depict PoK and Aksai Chin as part of Indian territory," said a senior party leader. (ANI)

Once the process is completed at the party's central office here, a similar move is also expected in all state BJP headquarters.The parliament had in August adopted a resolution for the Abrogation of Article 370 passed a bill for bifurcation of the state into two union territories. The two union territories came into existence on October 31.The abrogation of Artictle 370 and the complete integration of Jammu and Kashmir had been an ideological demand of BJP. The abrogation of Article 370 was also a manifesto promise of the party in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.The map of India are displayed prominently in the office of senior party leaders."Many are given charge of the state polls and have full maps of the country on the walls of their rooms. As the new map has been notified, I have asked for the new maps which clearly depict PoK and Aksai Chin as part of Indian territory," said a senior party leader. (ANI)