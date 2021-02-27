BJP office vandalised in West Bengal, party alleges TMC for it

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], February 27 (ANI): A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in the Baranagar area of North 24 Parganas district was vandalised on Friday night.



The BJP alleged Trinamool Congress' (TMC) role behind this. One of the miscreants was beaten up by the BJP supporters and was later rescued by the police and taken to the police station.

A police complaint has been lodged by the BJP.

The Election Commission of India on Friday announced that West Bengal will witness eight-phased Assembly polls beginning March 27. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Friday said: "West Bengal will see eight-phase elections. 30 Assembly constituencies in five districts will go to polls in the first phase on March 27. 30 Assembly constituencies in four districts will go to polls in the second phase on April 1. In the third phase, 31 constituencies in 3 districts will go to polls on April 6. 44 constituencies in five districts will go for polling on April 10."

"In the fifth phase, 45 constituencies in six districts will witness polling on April 17. 43 constituencies in four districts in the sixth phase will go to polls on April 22. 36 constituencies in five districts in the seventh phase will go for polling on April 26. In the eighth and final phase, 35 constituencies in four districts will witness polling on April 29," he said.

The ECI has appointed two special police observers -- Vivek Dubey and MK Das -- for West Bengal.

With the announcement of the election schedule, the Model Code of Conduct has come into force in the state.

"Model Code of Conduct to come into force immediately after the announcement of the election dates. The commission has made adequate arrangements to ensure effective implementation of MCC guidelines," Arora said.

Besides West Bengal, the ECI also announced the election schedule for Tamil Nadu, Assam, Puducherry and Kerala. (ANI)

