BJP, oppn criticise night curfew decision in Bihar

Sanjay Jaiswal, the Rajya Sabha MP and BJP state president said during all party meeting on Saturday that the BJP is in favour of weekend curfew from Friday evening to Monday morning.

Patna, April 19 (IANS) Amid rising Covid cases, the BJP in Bihar challenged the night curfew decision of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said that it will not help fight the pandemic in the state.

"In current circumstances, the Corona virus is spreading rapidly in Bihar and night curfew cannot help bring the situation under control. We have to make efforts in a positive direction to break the chain of Coronavirus. Weekend lockdown is a wise option for us," Jaiswal said.

"The Bihar government has taken several good decisions on Sunday which are required under current circumstances. I am not a specialist but I do not understand the decision of 'night curfew'. I cannot understand how night curfew will help reduce coronavirus infections in Bihar. People during the weekend curfew of 62 hours analyse themselves about their health. It will help identify suspected patients and also break the chain of Coronavirus," Jaiswal said.

Samrat Chaudhary, the Panchayati Raj minister and BJP MLC also slammed the Nitish Kumar government after former education minister Mewalal Chaudhary died of Covid.

"The health infrastructure of Bihar has completely collapsed. If this government would not save the life of MLA or MP in the state then imagine what would happen to common people," Chaudhary said.

The BJP's stand has given ammunition to opposition parties which have been attacking the night curfew decision of the Nitish Kumar government.

Congress leader Ajit Sharma said, "Night curfew is realistic in metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad etc. Majority of people stay at home during night in Bihar. Hence night curfew has no meaning in Bihar. The decision of CM Nitish Kumar is just an eyewash. He is trying to fool the people. If the state government would have imposed weekend curfew in Bihar, the two and a half days could be utilized to reinforce sanitisation of public places, provide oxygen cylinders, medicines, beds, ambulances in hospitals."

Mritunjay Tiwari, the spokesperson of RJD said: "Our leader Tejashwi Yadav advocated weekend curfew in Bihar to break the chain of the virus but it looks like CM Nitish Kumar is not only ignoring opposition parties but also his alliance partner BJP as well.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Sunday, took a decision to impose night curfew in the state till May 15 after an all party meeting.

--IANS

ajk/skp/