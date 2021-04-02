BJP opposing new Delhi excise policy for vested interests: AAP

The AAP and BJP units have been at loggerheads since the new excise policy, which brings down the legal drinking age from 25 to 21, also withdraws the government from the business, amid other provisions, was announced on March 23.

New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday accused the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of having "vested interests" in opposing the Arvind Kejriwal government's new excise policy as it would clamp down on the illegal liquor business.

Addressing a press meet, senior AAP leader Atishi said: "BJP is opposing the new policy because its leaders have been supporting for illegal liquor business in many areas and now their revenue resources from illegal liquor business will come to an end as the new policy is implemented".

She also said that the BJP cannot blame the AAP government for lowering drinking age to 21 years, as many BJP-ruled states like Goa, Himachal and Karnataka have fixed the minimum drinking age at 18.

"Apart from it, BJP ruled states like Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, etc have 21 years as the minimum drinking age. So, the BJP's opposition is a clear indication of frustration of its leaders."

On Thursday, Delhi BJP staged a protest at Jantar Mantar against the new Delhi excise policy.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who holds the charge of Finance, had earlier announced that the prices of liquor would not be increased under the new policy. He had also stated that no new liquor shops will be opened in the capital.

