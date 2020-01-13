BJP organises 'Mashal' rally in Kolkata to protest over crime against women

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jan 13 (ANI): The 'Mashal rally' organised by BJP against alleged atrocities against women was stopped by the police here on Monday.

The rally was led by Member of Parliament (MP) from West Bengal's Hooghly, Locket Chatterjee.



Earlier on Saturday, Chatterjee had said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should look into the case of Kumarganj rape and murder of a minor.

She also went to meet the family members of the victim in South Dinajpur and alleged that the kin have been 'picked up' by the police after the BJP leader was unable to find them at their residence.

"The victim's parents and brother have been picked up by the police. Their phones have been switched off. If they come to us, the truth will come out. We demand a CBI inquiry in the case," Chatterjee had said. (ANI)

