BJP organises 'Navbharat Exhibition' in Ahmedabad on PM Modi's birthday

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 18 (ANI): On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised 'Navbharat Exhibition' near Kankaria Lake in Ahmedabad.



The Exhibition is based on the life of the Prime Minister, his policy initiatives and achievements.

While speaking at the opening ceremony of the exhibition, BJP leader, Tejasvi Surya said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the democratically most popular leader of humankind. It is an honour for me to celebrate this auspicious day in PM Modi's hometown."

"It feels my heart with immense pride to look at the fast pace progress of Gujarat under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Modi believes that youth can lead the nation, so BJP is encouraging the youth by offering them numerous opportunities," he added.

Further, Surya said that the party has begun 'Seva aur Samarpan' Abhiyan' which will continue till October 7 to mark PM Modi's 20 years in public life, including the period when he served as Gujarat chief minister.

Under this campaign, the party has also organised blood donation camps at various places across the country. (ANI)

