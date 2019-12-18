BJP parliamentary delegation to meet President Kovind over CAA today

New Delhi [India], Dec 18 (ANI): A Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) parliamentary delegation will meet President Ram Nath Kovind over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Wednesday.

The delegation will assemble at Parliament first following which it will proceed to the Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet the President at 10:30 am.

The development comes a day after leaders from opposition parties, including Congress, met the President and urged him to advise the government to immediately withdraw the citizenship law, and form a commission of inquiry to ensure that those responsible for violence during protests "in whatever form" are brought to book.



The leaders from about 13 parties, including interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi, submitted a memorandum to the president which said that the CAA was divisive and its passage does not augur well for the future of democracy in India.

Protests have erupted in various parts of the country over the Act, which seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

Last week, the Parliament cleared the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, following which it became an act after receiving President's assent. (ANI)

The leaders from about 13 parties, including interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi, submitted a memorandum to the president which said that the CAA was divisive and its passage does not augur well for the future of democracy in India.Protests have erupted in various parts of the country over the Act, which seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.Last week, the Parliament cleared the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, following which it became an act after receiving President's assent. (ANI)